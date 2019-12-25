UPDATE: The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service has confirmed the plane went down by Bear Lake, near the Grandview Hutterite Colony. The Cessna 150 was found in a field on the shores of the lake undamaged.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt says its pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the farm after the aircraft’s engine lost power shortly after taking off from the Grande Prairie Airport. There were two people inside, who didn’t sustain any injuries.

Nesbitt adds that when emergency services were initially alerted, it was unclear where the aircraft had landed. County firefighters worked together with the Grande Prairie Fire Department in the search, and it was eventually spotted by STARS Air Ambulance. The Wembley Fire Department, Alberta Health Services EMS, Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue, and the RCMP were also dispatched.

RCMP has confirmed that two people are safe following a plane crash northwest of the Grande Prairie Airport. Around 6:08 p.m. on December 25th, RCMP confirmed that it received a call about a plane down.

The two people were the only ones onboard at the time of the crash and both are okay. No other information has been released at this time.