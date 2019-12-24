The doors on the 2020 Rotary Dream Home will open to the public on December 27th. Raffle Manager Kevin Hilgers says this year’s home in Taylor Estates includes a number of fun additions including a games room, library and glass ceiling.

“Last year was a slide and this year I think that glass ceiling is what everybody is going to be talking about but there are many aspects of the home. It’s a family home; if you have kids, grandkids, you’ll be mighty comfortable there.”

The 3,045 square foot home features five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. This is the second time the home will be built in Taylor Estates and is located two lots down from the one that was built in 2018.

This year the money raised from ticket sales will benefit a number of groups in the area including the Grande Prairie Curling Centre, Grande Prairie & District Pipes & Drums and Gladiators Martial Arts Academy.

Hilgers says the Rotary Club first took over the lottery 10 years ago and now they are beginning to see the benefits of it.

“In the last few months, the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie has been able to announce funding to the hospital foundation, the D Coy Community Building and a lot of other groups we’ve been able to fund thanks to the support of the Dream Home.”

The home will be open extended hours on December 27th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., December 28th to January 1st from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and January 2nd and 3rd from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular viewing hours can be found on the Dream Home website.

Tickets are one for $100, three for $250 and five for $400. They can be purchased online, by phone or at the Dream Home.