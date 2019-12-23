UPDATE: Chalifoux has been found safe.

High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 34-year-old Linda Chalifoux was last seen in High Prairie on December 20th. She may be travelling to Edmonton.

Chalifoux is described as Indigenous, 5’9″ and 166 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a concern for her well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.