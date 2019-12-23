It was a busy weekend for County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire crews. On December 20th and 21st, they responded to three calls in a 15 hour period.

On December 20th around 8:10 p.m. crews from the county, La Glace and Wembley were called to a house fire near Range Road 85 and Township Road 734 south of La Glace. When they arrived they found that a deep fryer being used next to the home had caught the siding on fire. The fire was contained to the siding and didn’t spread.

Then on December 21st around 9:07 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on Range Road 70 on the east side of Bear Lake. They found that a smoker being used had also caught the siding on fire and then spread to the rood of the house. Firefighters were able to put that fire out and save the contents of the home.

Later that morning, crews also responded to a business in Clairmont. When they arrived they found smoke in the lunchroom. After an investigation, it was discovered that a furnace motor had overheated which filled the building with smoke.

County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service Deputy Chief Jason Nesbitt is reminding people to be careful when using any kind of cooking appliance.

“Ensure they are not up against the side of your home. These items should be placed in areas with no combustible materials nearby to ensure that if something does go wrong, the chance of your home catching fire is significantly minimized.”

There were no injuries reported in any of these incidents.