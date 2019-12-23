There were no fentanyl-related deaths reported in Grande Prairie between July and September, significantly dropping the per capita rate for the city.

According to the third-quarter report from the province, it moved from 51 per 100,000 people after the first half of the year to 34. From January to the end of June, 19 people in Grande Prairie passed away from apparent accidental drug poisoning related to fentanyl.

Despite the drop, the rate is still the highest in the province. Fort McMurray and Medicine Hat, the closest cities in size to Grande Prairie, are sitting with rates of 13 and 10 respectively. Lethbridge had the next highest rate at 20 per capita and 15 deaths.

Opioid-related poisoning deaths have dropped across the province overall to 458 people since the start of 2019. That number was sitting at 576 at the same time last year.

Grande Prairie had the highest rate of overdose deaths in the province in 2017 and in 2018 it had the second-highest rate.