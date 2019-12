Valleyview RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. 46-year-old Robert Boos was last seen in Valleyview on December 21st.

A photo and description of Boos is not currently available but police say he may be driving a white Chevrolet GMT-400 with the license plate BGR1740.

Anyone with information on Boos whereabouts is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.