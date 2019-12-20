Four people were charged with impaired driving after recently being pulled over during a check stop in the city. During a three day initiative that took place over the weekend of December 14th and 15th, RCMP’s mobile breath test unit was in the area pulling over drivers.

During the event, 1,546 drivers were stopped and given roadside breath tests. Along with the four people arrested, two people were given 24-hour driving suspensions, 15 provincial violation tickets were issued and six other provincial sanctions were handed out.

Grande Prairie RCMP plans to hold a number of similar check stops in the city throughout the holiday season. People are reminded to choose a different way home like a sober friend or a taxi service if they plan on drinking or smoking while they are out.