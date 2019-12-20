Items police say they found in the home (supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP)

Two people from Grande Prairie are facing a number of drug and weapons charges stemming from a drug trafficking investigation. Earlier this fall, the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit started investigating cocaine and meth trafficking in the city.

On December 12th, RCMP arrested two and searched a home in the Avondale neighbourhood. During the search, police say they found 229 grams of crystal meth, 46.5 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of fentanyl, 2.73 litres of GHB, more than $3,000 in cash, an SKS rifle and a revolver that had been previously reported stolen.

46-year-old Twila Letendre and 24-year-old Drew Terpsma are facing numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Letendre has also been charged with proceeds of crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm. Both are scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on January 29, 2020.