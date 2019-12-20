RCMP reminding residents to be wary of potential scams
(Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding residents and business owners to look out for potential online and phone scams.
It says it has continued to receive reports from locals who have gotten calls from people claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency as well as from their local police detachment. The person on the other end of the phone says they owe money and if they don’t pay, they will be arrested.
Officers say they will never call asking for money and that fraudsters are using a method referred to as caller ID spoofing, making it appear that a legitimate business or organization is calling.
Some other tips to protect yourself from scams are listed below:
- Ask for a call-back number, hang up, and call back using a verified phone number.
- Inspect emails and documents carefully before making any payments. Fraudsters will use company names or logos similar to known businesses to make invoices seem real.
- Know that reputable organizations will never ask for private or personal information through email or text.
- Never use the phone number or email address provided in a suspicious message. Use the contact information listed on verified websites or bills.
- Know that wire transfers are much like sending cash; once it is gone it can be very hard to get back.
- Be cautious with unsolicited calls or social media requests.
- Never feel pressured to make a quick decision.