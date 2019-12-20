Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding residents and business owners to look out for potential online and phone scams.

It says it has continued to receive reports from locals who have gotten calls from people claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency as well as from their local police detachment. The person on the other end of the phone says they owe money and if they don’t pay, they will be arrested.

Officers say they will never call asking for money and that fraudsters are using a method referred to as caller ID spoofing, making it appear that a legitimate business or organization is calling.

Some other tips to protect yourself from scams are listed below: