It is hoped that the Aquatera Community Skating Oval will be ready for visitors by this weekend.

“We had a little bit of a late start but we’ve been going hard and we’re actually very close,” says Oval Coordinator Bryce MacLennan. “I’m hoping that tomorrow [Friday] will be kind of the last hoorah for getting the last few floods in. If everything goes well, hopefully, Saturday the oval will be open for public use.”

The 400-metre outdoor skating rink is located on the lot west of the Eastlink Centre. It is run by the Peace Wapiti Speed Skating Club and the City of Grande Prairie and is free for all residents to use.

MacLennan says they usually aim to open between Christmas and new years. Last year the oval opened at the beginning of January. He adds they had hoped to open it earlier this year but it seemed like Mother Nature didn’t want that to happen.

“We had high hopes going into November because we had nice cold temperatures and a nice bit of snow and then it warmed up to about plus five for a couple of weeks. That kind of dashed our hopes of an early start but then we’ve been kind of lucky because the weather for the last week has been really good for getting out there every day and getting floods in.”

When the oval does open, people can check the rink’s Facebook page for updates and ice conditions.