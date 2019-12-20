An Amber Alert has been issued for northwestern and central Alberta following the alleged abduction of a 14-month-old boy. Authorities say Waylon Armstrong was abducted from his home in Brule, near Hinton, around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning by his father Cody Armstrong.

Waylon is described as having blonde hair, brown eyes, and wearing a onesie with a moose on it. Cody is described a 5’9″ and 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt and grey Stanfield’s long johns.

The two were last seen leaving a home in Brule driving in a 2002, medium green, GMC Sierra, with Alberta licence plate BSF 3524.

Members of the public are asked to contact Hinton RCMP with any information. If the suspect or vehicle is found, people are warned not to approach the suspect and to instead call police immediately.