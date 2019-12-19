Fifty-five community groups are getting some help from the County of Grande Prairie next year. Council members approved giving out $2.7 million to sport, recreation and cultural organizations and facilities in 2020.

Around $1,599,205 will go towards community assistance

grants, $706,583 will go to major capital community grants and $443,109 will be given out through capital assistance grants.

The Capital Assistance Grant Program offers financial support to non-profit organizations that own or operate facilities. The Major Capital Grants program helps non-profit organizations who are making improvements to their facilities or building new facilities.

The 2020 recipients are listed below:

Major Capital Community Grant ($50,000+):

• $333,333 over six years for the La Glace Regional Recreation Centre.

• $150,000 to the Grande Prairie Regional Agricultural & Exhibition Society for renovations to the Lewis Hawkes Pavilion in Evergreen Park.

• $113,250 to Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park for equipment replacement.

• $60,000 to Peace Area Riding for the Disabled Society for capital upgrades to the hay coverall, fencing, paving, mezzanine

• $50,000 to the Wembley Agricultural Society to purchase a dehumidifier and divider curtain.

Capital Assistance Grant ($5,000-$50,000):

• $50,000 to the Clairmont & District Agricultural Society for community hall upgrades.

• $50,000 to the Clairmont & Area Seniors Club for drainage remediation around the building.

• $45,991 to the Beaverlodge Curling Club for curling rink upgrades.

• $40,000 to the Hythe & District Recreational Society for gym floor repairs.

• $30,000 to the Grande Prairie Regional Agricultural & Exhibition Society to purchase a tractor.

• $30,000 to the Rio Grande Sports Association to purchase a heating system, door and fence.

• $25,000 to the Whispering Ridge Participarent Society for playground expansion.

• $25,000 to the Bezanson School Booster Club for a new playground.

• $22,000 to the Hythe Athletic Association to purchase and install dressing room flooring.

• $20,805 to the Twilight Club of La Glace for building repairs, new windows, sod, eves, porch and flooring repairs.

• $15,000 to the Saskatoon Lake Agricultural Society for roof re-shingling.

• $15,000 to the Wembley and District Arts, Culture & Historical Society for a building site project.

• $12,500 to the Wapiti Nordic Ski Club for lease expansion.

• $10,626 to the South Peace Centennial Museum for a new septic tank.

• $10,000 to the Friends of Hythe Community Playground for an early childhood playground.

• $9,937 to the Bezanson Agricultural Society for upgrades to LED lighting.

• $7,500 to the Beaverlodge Area Cultural Society to install a walking path.

• $7,500 to the Grande Spirit Foundation to install a walking path.

• $6,250 to the Grande Prairie Disc Golf Club in Evergreen Park to build a disc golf course.

• $5,000 to the Red Willow Boys and Girls Camp Society to replace or repair air unit blower, steps and railing.

• $5,000 to the Hythe & District Recreational Society to purchase and install new furnaces.

Community Assistance Grant recipients include:

$414,000 to the Grande Prairie Regional Agricultural & Exhibition Society.

• $400,000 to the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum.

• $200,000 to STARS for operations per year for four years.

• $100,000 to STARS for fleet renewal funding per year for five years.

• $100,000 to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation per year for 10 years for Key to Care Campaign/Patient bedside engagement system.

• $75,000 to the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie per year for four years.

• $66,700 to the South Peace Regional Archives per year for four years.

• $56,000 to the Grande Prairie Regional Sports Connection.

• $50,000 to the Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park per year for five years for energy costs.

• $37,398 to the Grande Prairie Museum.

• $15,000 to Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue.

• $14,240 to the Kleskun Museum Society.

• $10,000 to the Grade 3 Reading University.

• $10,000 to the County of Grande Prairie for Recreation Fee Assistance Pilot Program.

• $9,000 to the Peace Air Shed Zone Association for annual memberships.

• $7,500 to the Community Foundation for the County of Grande Prairie Firefighters for charitable community projects organized by the foundation.

• $6,000 to Agricultural Fairs the County-(six grants @ $1,000 each), Valhalla, Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Clairmont, Hythe and Bezanson.

• $6,000 to Kids Sport Grande Prairie.

• $5,000 to the County of Grande Prairie Seasonal Ice Surface Grants Program.

• $4,000 to the Reel Shorts Film Society.

• $3,300 to the Peace Draft Horse Club for the Northern Spirit Light Show.

• $2,500 to the Big Hearts for Big Kids Charity Fundraiser in support of Grande Prairie Youth Emergency Shelter Society.

• $2,500 to the City of Grande Prairie Pursuit of Excellence Program.

• $1,700 to the Grande Prairie Petroleum Association for the STARS Hangar Dance.

• $1,200 to the Grande Prairie Regional EMS Foundation for the Family Golf Classic for Life.

• $1,000 to Hospital Foundations- $500 each for Beaverlodge and Hythe

• $600 to Dry Grad Committees- $200 each for Beaverlodge Regional High School, Sexsmith Secondary High School, and Peace Wapiti Academy.

• $567 to the Grande Prairie & District Rural Crime Watch to support the development of a new website.