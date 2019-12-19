The County and City of Grande Prairie, along with the Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith and Wembley and the Village of Hythe are now accepting nominees for the 14th Annual Passionate Heart Awards.

They’re looking to honour outstanding individuals and local organizations which contribute significantly to their community, enhance social services in the region, and are dedicated to improving quality of life.

Some of the categories include exceptional team for non-profit or social agencies and the Chris Henderson Lifetime Service Award for individuals with 10 or more years of social service experience in the community.

If you know someone who you think should be in the spotlight for their work, nomination forms can be found here.

The application deadline falls on January 17th, 2020, with the awards ceremony set for February 14th at Revolution Place.