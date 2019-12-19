People in Grande Prairie are being invited to ring in 2020 with some fireworks and family activities. The First Footings New Year’s Eve celebration will take place on December 31st from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Muskoseepi Park.

The event will feature face painting, cookie decorating, and local live entertainment in the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion. Horse and wagon rides and hot chocolate will be available for $2 each and people can also rent snowshoes for free or take a skate on the pond. The event then ends with a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m.

The event may be cancelled if the temperature dips to -25 or below. Fireworks will be cancelled if winds are above 40 kilometres per hour. Updates will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.

The 2day FM team will also be at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park that night for the annual Fresh Air Family New Year’s Eve. There will be discounted lift tickets and rentals from 6 to 10 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10:20.