Some of the food collected during the Rotary Food Bank Drive will be put into the Christmas hampers (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The Salvation Army in Grande Prairie has filled more than 700 Christmas hampers this season. Captain Peter Kim says they currently have 739 households registered to get hampers and that number is continuing to grow.

“We’re still getting registrations even now. We recognize that this is very much a last-minute community and that’s for both those who are registering for our Christmas Hampers and also for those who are donating.”

Along with the hampers that include items like turkey and the side dishes, the group has also distributed over 415 toy hampers and given out 78 gift cards for teens so far.

As the numbers increase, Kim says they are looking for donations of turkeys to fill the orders that keep coming in.

“We couldn’t even have all the people get turkeys this year; we had to even supplement with ham and roasts so we’re really asking the community to help.”

The deadline to donate turkeys to the Salvation Army is December 19th. The deadline to apply for a hamper is December 20th.