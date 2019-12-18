An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in jail after drugs and cash were found during a traffic stop in Grande Prairie.

Earlier this month in a Grande Prairie courtroom, Alec Levin was handed the sentenced less time served, as well as a lifetime firearms ban stemming from the charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He has just over four years left on his sentence.

On April 24th, RCMP officers pulled over a vehicle after they noticed the license plate belonged to a different vehicle. During the stop, they say they found 29 grams of fentanyl, 72 grams of cocaine, 81 grams of meth and $2,000 in Canadian money.

A number of other charges against Levin have been withdrawn.