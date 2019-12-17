An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say was involved in the abduction of three children in Fox Creek. 23-year-old D’artangan Dirk Pool failed to show up to court in Grande Prairie on December 16th.

On June 1st at around 5 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued for three young children believed to have been abducted from their home. The children were found safe in a vehicle just north of Sylvan Lake at around 7:00 a.m. that same day along with their mother Charmaine Darnel.

Both Pool and Darnel are facing a number of charges including assault, three counts of abduction of a person under the age of 14 and break and enter. Darnel is due back in court on December 23rd.