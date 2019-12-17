UPDATE: Keillor has released a statement on Twitter saying he felt proud to be part of the team.

Very proud to have helped build a program where development both on and off the ice was paramount for me! I hold my head high today and I’m proud of what I leave behind! Thanks to my wife for being my backbone! One door closes, another opens! — Matt Keillor (@CoachKeillor) December 17, 2019

Matt Keillor’s time with the Grande Prairie Storm has come to an end, as the three-year head coach was relieved of his duties by the team on Tuesday morning.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make; Matt played an integral role in bringing the Storm back to the playoffs, developing our team, and recruiting young talent,” says Storm General Manager Mark Bomersback.

“We take pride in the program we are developing here in Grande Prairie, and we feel this is the best decision for our organization moving forward.”

The announcement comes after Keillor inked a 2-year contract extension with the club back in May, after leading the team to three consecutive playoff appearances. However, after 31 games this season, the Storm sit tied for second last in the AJHL’s North Division, 31 points back of division leaders Sherwood Park.

Bomersback will assume the role of Assistant Coach for the time being with former Assistant Coach Ryan Aasman taking over Head Coach duties for the remainder of the season.