The friends of a Grovedale couple who lost their house, and pets to a tragic fire on December 14th are hoping the community can come together to lend a hand this holiday season.

“They were at a birthday party for a friend, maybe 10 or 15 minutes away, when Tim’s mum called and said get home there is a fire, they got there within a few minutes and it was fully engulfed,” says Lisa Arlint with the Grovedale Secret Angel Society.

“All their Christmas gifts were there, their birth certificates, special memories, scrapbooks… the pets were the hard one.”

Arlint says Shea Mildenberger and Tim Stewart are a wonderful couple, and as they continue to pick up the pieces, they are hoping to collect money, and a variety of gift cards to help them slowly get back on their feet.

“They left with only the clothes on their back, and they had their winter coats on. They are staying at a friends house now, they didn’t have insurance, so anything and everything [will help].”

She adds they’re working closely with the Grovedale Community and Agricultural Society to also try and plan a fundraiser dinner and dance party with all proceeds going to the couple. She says the AG society has offered up the community hall for free, but a date has yet to be determined.

Anyone wishing to donate can find more information on the Grovedale Secret Angels Society facebook page.