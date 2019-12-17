Tenille Townes with her Songwriter of the Year title (Tenille Townes, Facebook)

County music star Tenille Townes is set to be recognized by the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie with a Paul Harris Fellow.

“We wish to recognize the tireless fundraising efforts of Tenille Townes in our region,” says Rotary Club President Steve Madden. “It really exemplifies what Rotary stands for so we think this honour is quite appropriate.”

The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

Townes, who launched the annual Big Hearts for Big Kids event at the age of 15, has continued to support several organizations and causes in the Grande Prairie area ever since.

A special event will take place on December 20th to mark the occasion. Townes will be represented at the event by her mother, Monique.