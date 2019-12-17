The county and City of Grande Prairie have entered in principle to a Fire Services Automatic-Aid agreement. The agreement would see emergency crews dispatched to incidents based solely on geographical location, with municipal jurisdiction not being factored in.

“It could be a situation where there is a fire in the city and there is a county fire station that is closest,” says Director of Community Services Dan Lemieux.

“We have some of those situations, so what we are saying is [we] agree that we should be sending the closest apparatus.”

Lemieux says the agreement in principle is one with safety as a top priority, saying the closest resources must be deployed all the time.

“It doesn’t mean the city will come into the county [more], or the county into the city, really when we did the analysis it will work itself out, and it’s pretty much cost-neutral, and it’s just more effective fire fighting.”

Lemieux adds the finer details of the arrangement will be part of the Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework discussions with the city, with no timeline as to when it may be implemented.