A 24-year-old Grande Prairie woman is facing drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Clairmont.

Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle area around 1 a.m. on December 7th, and after pulling the vehicle over and searching the vehicle, they allegedly discovered drugs and weapons.

Authorities say as part of the investigation, they allegedly seized 37 grams of meth, small amounts of cocaine and heroin, $1000 cash, a baton and a folding knife.

24-year-old Kyla Pilgrim has been charged with two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of Fail to comply with a probation order.