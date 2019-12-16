Two people from Grande Prairie are facing more charges in regards to counterfeit currency.

RCMP in Lloydminister says 31-year-old Ross Dewar and 26-year-old Danielle Greer are facing a charge of the utterance of counterfeit currency allegedly at several businesses in the Lloydminster area.

This comes just a week after the two were accused of being involved in a larger scale counterfeit operation in Wembley.

Police say on the evening of December 5th, they located two people outside of a residence in Wembley, and after they were taken into custody, authorities allegedly found $2,600 in counterfeit US money and $50 in counterfeit Canadian currency.

A search of the residence also allegedly turned up an additional $1,300 in fake US currency along with printers, paper cutters and loose sheets of paper.

Authorities say a truck, which had previously been reported stolen, was also recovered as part of the investigation, and police say during a search of the vehicle they seized numerous sheets of uncut counterfeit US currency, printer ink cartridges, as well as several stolen Alberta license plates.

Both will appear in court on January 7th, 2020.