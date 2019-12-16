Two people from Peace River are facing charges after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a vehicle in Sexsmith.

On December 5th, around 1:30 a.m. RCMP received a call from a resident who said an unfamiliar vehicle with two people in it was sitting at the end of his driveway. One of the people in the vehicle had approached his house asking for help. Thinking it was suspicious he called the police.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle stuck in a ditch. They searched the car and say they found 52 grams of meth, 18 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of cannabis, a loaded shotgun, ammunition and brass knuckles.

34-year-old Marissa LaLonde of Peace River is facing numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a prohibited weapon. 31-year-old Kevin McCrea, also of Peace River, is facing charges of unsafe transport of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both are expected to appear in court on January 6th, 2020.