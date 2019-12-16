The MD of Greenview is the latest location in the area to declare an agricultural disaster.

MD of Greenview council voted to declare the municipality an agricultural disaster area earlier this month as it says more than 30 per cent of cereal and oilseed crops and up to 40 per cent of hay is still on the fields.

“With this declaration, we are acknowledging the hardships facing our farmers and livestock producers across Greenview,” says Reeve Dale Smith. “We hope this move also creates greater awareness with the public and all levels of government of the challenges confronting Alberta’s agricultural community.”

15 Alberta municipalities have declared agricultural disaster status since November including Birch Hills County, Saddle Hills County and the County of Grande Prairie.