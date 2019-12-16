Paramount Resources Ltd has donated $50,000 to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation’s Key To Care Campaign to help purchase a new Argon Plasma Coagulator.

“We are pleased to be able to provide support to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation,” said Ewell Peace, Regional Manager at Paramount Resources Ltd.

The piece of equipment helps to control bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract and allows officials to cauterize bleeds during scope procedures, which may limit the need for post-procedure care.

Major Gifts Officer at the GPRHF Dawn Miller says the foundation would not be successful without the partnership of local companies, which not only identify needed pieces of equipment but are chomping at the bit to help.

“Paramount Resources Ltd. understands how important it is to support healthcare in the region where they work, live and play. Thank you from the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation for this life-saving piece of equipment. [It’s} elevating our hospital from good to great,” she adds.

Miller says the continued support of the community both in Grande Prairie and across the region will help them cross the $20 million goal set to help with enhancements at the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital before and after it is open.