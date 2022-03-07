Enjoy a magical night of getting glammed up and making your little princess feel like a queen, all for a good cause!

One lucky father daughter duo will win a pair of tickets (reserved seating) for this year’s 6th Annual 2day FM Father Daughter Ball on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 presented by Triple Threat Diesel in support of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation!

Your daughter will feel like royalty when she’s treated to the red carpet treatment with a new dress from Ash and Aspen Kids Fashion, hair and nails done by B*Dazzled Spa, and flowers from Petals & Posies Flower Co!

There is a special dinner, live DJ, dancing, raffles, the crave-a-licious candy bar, and a photo booth!

The lucky winner will be announced Friday, March 18th!

Nominate a deserving father and daughter using the form below!

Offer ends March 13th, 2022.

