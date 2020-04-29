UPDATE: The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service determined that there was no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction and stayed the charges on October 11, 2019.

Originally published March 15, 2019

A High Prairie teacher is facing charges following a complaint about inappropriate text messages back on March 3rd.

High Prairie RCMP has charged 58-year-old Douglas Ben Lang with two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child and two counts of luring a child.

Lang was released by a Justice of the Peace on conditions which include not having contact with people under the age of 18 and not to have any devices that can access the internet. Lang is due in High Prairie Provincial Court on April 8th.