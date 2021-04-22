Here at 2day FM, it’s our mission to support our community and the families in it! That’s why we’re proud to once again support the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation with our 7th Annual 2day FM Cares for Kids Radiothon – Thursday, April 29th!

Tune into the Morning Show on Thursday, April 29th from 6am – 9am, where Kyle and our Radiothon Morning Show Sponsor, New Horizon Co-op, will be kicking off the day!

Then, join Kyle at Canadian Tire and Erica at Prairie Mall, where they’ll be collecting donations and talking to our sponsors until 9pm!

This year we’re raising money to purchase an Olympic Brainz Monitor. This piece of equipment monitors brain function in babies in the NICU, such as for seizure activity, allowing neonatologists in Edmonton to help our local paediatricians make treatment decisions in real-time. Thanks to your support, 2day FM has been able to raise more than $250,000 for our local hospital and community. And this year is no different as we encourage you to become a sponsor or donate and help us reach our 2021 goal of $45,000 dollars!

For more details or to sponsor an hour of the 2day FM Cares for Kids Radiothon – please reach out to 2day FM!

Proudly supported by New Horizon Co-op, Aurora Mountain Therapy, Canadian Tire, Strasdin-Sangha Orthodontics, Seven Generations Energy Arc Resources, CR Roofing Services, and Hudson’s Amazing 5th Birthday.



