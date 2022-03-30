- Advertisement -

Dads, get ready for a magical evening with your daughter!

6th annual Father Daughter Ball at Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre!

2day FM and MyGrandePrairieNow.com are proud to once again team up with and support the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation with the 6th Annual Father Daughter Ball.



This year, our goal is to raise $25,000 to purchase items to help fill the Snoezelen Room for Pediatrics Mental Health, a decompression/calming room for its patients.

It is our mission to support our community and the families in it. To date, combined with our annual 2day FM Cares For Kids Radiothon, we have raised more than $225,000 for our local hospital. With these funds, we have been able to purchase some much-needed equipment, including an infant cardiac monitor, incubator, twin cribs, and nursing care simulators. We have been able to do this thanks to the generous ongoing support from our many sponsors!

We look forward to seeing all the sweethearts on April 2, 2022! Your daughter will feel like a princess at this enchanting evening!

Presented by Triple Threat Diesel & 2day FM!

Proudly supported by Ken Sargent GMC.

Decorations Sponsor

Candy Sponsor

Entertainment Sponsor

Photography Sponsor