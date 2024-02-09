The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has released a statement in regards to the alleged incidents involving Glenmary High School teacher Brock Whalen.

According to the RCMP, the 31-year-old Peace River resident was recently charged with child exploitation, sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of luring a child, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The HFCRD says through cooperation with the RCMP, it is recognized that the alleged incidents that led to the charges against Whalen did not take place during his time at the school division.

As a result of the investigation, Whalen has been placed on “offsite, unassigned duties” for the time being.

Additionally, the school division says student support is “of the utmost importance” and Parents and Guardians who wish to access student support services can do so by contacting their child’s school.

HFCRD says further action is pending.