The Beaverlodge RCMP is looking for help from the public after a 45-year-old man was reported missing.

According to police, Jerome Backmeyer was last seen in Goodfare, Alberta, on February 6th. Members of the public are being asked to keep an eye out for his brown 2004 Ford SRW, with Alberta license plate HYY-444, as the vehicle is no longer at his address.

Backmeyer is described as having a fair complexion, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 189 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a full beard.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Backmeyer is asked to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at (780)-354-2955 or anonymously through crime stoppers.