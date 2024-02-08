It’s another day, another donation for Harry Balfour, as the school continues their fundraising efforts for a new playground at their replacement school.

The most recent donation, $30,000 from the Five Mile Community Agricultural Society, brings the school within $45,000 of its $175,000 goal. Currently, the playground project is in phase two of the multi-phase project, which includes an outdoor classroom, and several smaller playground structures.

The Ag Society’s donation follows a $50,000 county grant and a matching $50,000 from Peace Wapiti School Division funding, and Harry Balfour School Principal Jen Clevette says the amount of support from the community has been “amazing.”

“The students and staff are all very excited for our new school and this playground will only add to the excitement,” she says.

On top of the donation, the Ag Society has committed to providing time and machinery during the landscaping and playground construction process through the spring.

Additionally, officials have confirmed that the replacement school will be open for the 2024-25 school year.