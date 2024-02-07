The County of Grande Prairie has announced it will be conducting its first municipal census since 2012.

From April 3rd to May 31st, 2024, residents in Clairmont, Hythe, Beaverlodge, Demmit, Sexsmith, Benzason, and surrounding areas can expect census workers to drop off PIN cards at all homes to be completed online.

Residents who do not complete their census form online will be visited by a census worker near the end of April or early May to collect their data in person.

The county says the project comes due to the nature of growth in the municipality, and an updated population count is needed to ensure appropriate grant funding from the province, service delivery needs, and economic development.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the county says the census will inform a Provincial Government-mandated electoral boundary review after the dissolution of the Village of Hythe, to determine whether a growth or decline created an imbalance in population in the county’s divisions.

As of 2022, Statistics Canada estimates a population of more than 25,000 in the county.