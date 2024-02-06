Northwestern Polytechnic art students are back at the Beaverlodge Art and Culture Centre for their 16th annual display in the main gallery.

Harmony Freeman, a BACC representative says each year has a theme and this year’s is “Bodies of Thought.” She says students look forward to the event every year, and the event marks the first significant showing of their career for many students.

“It’s actually their first show back with real gumption so they have really blown our socks off with what they have in the gallery,” she says. “We are very excited to have the students come back every year to show off their work and their pieces.”

Paintings, sketches, sculptures, and vinyl cut prints are just a few of the art styles that students submitted to this year’s showing, and Freeman says the opportunity for budding artists to see their work in a public gallery functions as a sort of “confirmation” for a lot of students.

“It is so important, especially having these students walk in on opening day and getting to see their piece on the wall, or their peer’s piece, and really experience what that’s like in a public gallery,” she says. “We’ve all had artwork displayed at school and stuff like that but a public gallery where people come in and they get to see it, it’s a huge deal because it confirms what you’re doing, and its exciting to see where your process can go.”

Freeman says attendees should expect to see a variety of creations in a fun setting for both the artists and patrons, and the BACC remains committed to supporting young artists. Admission for the event is free and the show runs until February 22nd.