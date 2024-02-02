Alberta Ballet is returning to Grande Prairie for the second year in a row with a free outreach program for aspiring dancers to give ballet a shot in a fun, non-threatening setting.

After a successful pilot program last year, Alberta Ballet has officially launched a free six-week program for Grande Prairie youth to learn ballet technique, music, and movement in a relaxed environment.

Janis Galloway, Community Impact Officer for Alberta Ballet says the program aims to build confidence in young people and give them a chance to try something new.

“The focus is about building confidence, nurturing their self-expression, maybe they make a few new friends, and of course strengthening their physical health and literacy,” she says.

The program requires no previous dance experience, and Galloway says this is purposeful, as youth who might feel nervous to try a new activity can join in, and experience the “joy of dance,” without the feeling of competitiveness common in most dance programs.

“When kids enter those tween and early teenage years, the opportunity to try a new activity and enter a new recreational stream is really hard,” she says. “A lot of dance programming across Alberta is quite competitive, [but] our purpose with the outreach classes is just a low-pressure environment where anybody can come, see what they think about dance, explore it, and we hope that they find a new passion.”

Classes are available in several age groups- six to eight, nine to eleven, and twelve and up. Classes are scheduled to be held at Alexander Forbes School, and interested individuals can sign up online.