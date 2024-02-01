The County of Grande Prairie is looking to hear about those who make a difference in the region. Nominations are now open to spotlight volunteers and organizations who made significant contributions through the county’s “It Takes a Volunteer” program.

According to the county, the program was a success and recognized 10 individuals, six volunteer groups, and three volunteer organizations, and County Reeve Bob Marshall says the inaugural program was an important opportunity to recognize the volunteers who worked tirelessly to make their community better.

“Highlighting volunteers in our communities is not just about acknowledgment; it shines a spotlight on the profound impact of volunteering in building strong, interconnected communities,” he says.

Interested individuals can submit their nominations online before March 3rd, and nominees will be recognized during National Volunteer Week in April.

The program launched on February 1st, and looks to recognize dedicated individuals, groups, and organizations who have shown dedication to enriching the lives of county residents.