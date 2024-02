One person has died following a collision on Highway 668 near Range Road 61 on Thursday morning. The Grande Prairie RCMP says the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. when a pick up truck heading east on Highway 668 was rear-ended by a semi-truck.

Fire and EMS personnel did attend the scene, however, a 51-year-old Grande Prairie resident was pronounced dead as a result of the collision.

The name of the deceased will not be released.