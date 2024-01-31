Donations continue to roll in at the 2Day FM office for the annual Sock Drive, with the most sizeable donation coming in from local OHS company- 911 Industrial.

Tiara Chambers, Operations Manager for 911, says the donation was a natural one, as the company works with community wellness programs like Wapiti House and provides support for less fortunate members of the community.

“For us, it’s just something that hits home and it’s been a hard year for a lot of people so we just want to give back,” she says. “We work a lot with people that are vulnerable in our community as an emergency service so for us it’s just wanting to give back and see these people have a smile on their face and help them out and make their day a little bit brighter.”

Chambers says protective services for the unhoused is a key priority for 911 Industrial, and the opportunity to ensure a safe winter is one that is not taken lightly.

“We want to make sure they’re protecting themselves as much as possible from the elements we’ve had,” she says. “We’ve had a nice winter this year but that’s not always the case here in Alberta.”

She adds that the donation comes as a sort of call to action for other local entities to donate and help support the less fortunate in Grande Prairie.

“We want to make sure that it raises the bar for people to show up and help support, and give back when they can.”

The current record donation belongs to Remax with 1,000 pairs donated last year. Donations are currently being accepted at the 2Day FM office where they are processed and shipped directly to Wapiti House and the Saint Lawrence Centre.