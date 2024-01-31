Grande Prairie City Council has endorsed a new Recreation and Culture Strategy to help facilitate future planning and decision-making regarding investments in facilities and services in the city over the next 10 years.

The strategy was developed through a multi-phased approach, and included feedback from stakeholders, residents, and community leaders from around Grande Prairie, and examined expectations and demand for municipal recreation services.

Two resident surveys, one survey for community recreation and culture groups, and one youth survey were conducted and revealed five overarching themes were revealed by community members- community capacity, equitable opportunities, innovation, investment, and community celebration.

As a result of the feedback, the city says the new strategy will ensure recreation and cultural facilities provide quality service through the incorporation of new technology, and improved accessibility for residents.

The implementation is set to occur in phases once community needs and council priorities are established. The strategy was officially adopted on January 29th.