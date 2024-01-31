The MD of Greenview has announced the launch of “Voyent Alert,” a new communication service for residents.

According to the MD, the system provides notifications during emergency scenarios, and day-to-day affairs such as community events, facility hour changes, garbage and recycling pickup dates and times, and road closures.

The system is available through a variety of mediums including- text, email, voice calling, and a mobile app, as well as an online portal. Residents can choose one or multiple methods, which the MD calls a “crucial feature” during emergencies.

Wayne Brown, Director of Emergency Management for Greenview credits the implementation of the service to last year’s wildfires. He says quick and clear communication between residents and the MD is a top priority ahead of the warm season.

“With any large emergency like the wildfires we experienced last year, it’s critical that we have a method of delivering timely information quickly and clearly to our residents,” he says.

The MD of Greenview is the third largest rural municipality in Alberta, and in an effort to reduce confusion, the alert tool features “advanced geo-fencing” and topic groups to allow for targeted alerts to specific local areas.

Additionally, the service is able to provide affected residents with the distance and direction from an emergency and the best evacuation routes.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for free online on the MD’s website, or by downloading the mobile Voyent Alert app.