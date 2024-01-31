Nominations for the City of Grande Prairie’s Women of Influence Awards 2024 are currently being accepted until February 5th.

According to the city, the awards are observed annually and recognize local women who have made an impact by promoting equality, providing opportunities for women, and breaking barriers in their respective fields.

Three award categories are open for nomination: Young Woman of Influence for those under 30 years old, Trailblazing Woman of Influence for women 30 to 49 years old, and Distinguished Woman of Influence for those 50 and older. Nomination packages are available on the city’s website and must be submitted by Monday, February 5th, 2024.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bowes in Bonnetts Energy Centre.