Harry Balfour School in Grande Prairie has received a $50,000 grant from the County of Grande Prairie to help fund it’s replacement school’s new playground.

The total cost of phase two of the project is anticipated to be $175,000 and includes an outdoor classroom and several smaller playground structures.

Recently, the school reached its fundraising goal of $345,000 for phase one of the project through donations from the school’s “Participarent” group, corporate sponsors, Christmas Concert funding, and a government grant.

Harry Balfour Principal Jen Clevette says the funding is “exciting” as many new buildings do not have the luxury of opening up with playground equipment ready for use. She adds that the outdoor exercise equipment currently set up at Harry Balfour will be relocated and will be available for use while the project is underway.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the $50,000 from the county, a further $50,000 will come from Peace Wapiti Public School Division funds to support phase two of the project.

Harry Balfour’s replacement school is on track to open for the 2024-25 school year in September, and officials say the playground should be installed and ready for use on the first day of school.