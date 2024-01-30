The City of Grande Prairie is hosting a presentation for the winners of the “How did the chicken cross the road?” road safety competition.

Between October 30th and November 24th, Grande Prairie students from different schools were tasked with creating a road safety project in a variety of creative mediums. Competition entries were grouped into three age categories- Kindergarten to Grade three, Grade four to Grade seven, and Grade eight to Grade twelve, with three prizes available in each category- first prize is $500, second is $300, and third is $200.

The city says the ceremony will honor the prize winners from each age group, and their prize money will be awarded to the winners in front of their families and friends, alongside city officials and Safer Roads Alliance representatives.

Guests will get the chance to view the winning submissions, to showcase the creativity and thoughtfulness that went into each project.

The ceremony is set to take place on January 31st at 11:00 a.m. at École St-Gérard in Grande Prairie.