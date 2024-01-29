Grande Prairie RCMP and Collision Analyst attended the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision over the weekend.

On January 27th, at around 7:10 a.m., investigators responded to a traffic collision on Highway 40, 2.5 kilometres north of the Canfor Cut Across south of Grande Prairie.

Law enforcement suggested that a Dodge Dakota travelling northbound crossed the centre line into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado heading southbound. According to police, after hitting the Dakota, the Silverado entered the west ditch and struck a Ford F550 which entered the ditch to avoid the collision.

Upon investigation, police found the lone occupant of the Silverado, a 57-year-old man from the Grande Prairie area dead at the scene. Additionally, the drivers of both of the other vehicles suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, Highway 40 experienced traffic delays for most of the day; however, emergency crews have cleared and traffic has returned to normal.