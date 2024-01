The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for help from the public in finding a 34-year-old missing person.

Taylor Craig was last seen on January 26th, 2024, in Grande Prairie and is described as having a fair complexion, weighing 140 pounds, 5’6″ tall, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding Craig’s whereabouts is asked to contact the GP RCMP at (780)-830-5701, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.