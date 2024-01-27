Following a two-vehicle crash originally reported as having fatalities, the RCMP has issued an update regarding the collision.

On January 25th, a traffic collision involving a grader and a pickup truck on Highway 676, East of Range Road 260 resulted in a highway closure and emergency response from the RCMP and STARS.

Initially, police say the incident was originally reported as a fatality; however, the RCMP now says while serious injuries did occur, no one was killed as a result of the crash, and the injured parties were transported to the hospital by STARS.

Additionally, after being closed following the incident, Highway 676 has since reopened for travel.