The County of Grande Prairie has announced the regional fire service in Beaverlodge, Wembley, and Sexsmith are recruiting rural responders.

Applications are currently being accepted for paid firefighting and medical first responders at fire stations in Bezanson, Hythe, La Glace, Teepee Creek, and the towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley.

The county says positions will operate on a “flexible, on-call” basis in their communities, and compensation will be provided for emergency response, station duties, and training.

Interested applicants do not require previous firefighting; however, must meet five requirements- living within 15 kilometres of their closest fire station, be at least 18 years of age, and have valid Alberta Driver’s License with a safe driving record, a Grade 12 diploma, a criminal record check, and a doctors letter confirming medical eligibility.

- Advertisement -

The recruitment effort comes as Alberta Fire continues to look to build on the provincial fire service following last year’s devastating fire season.

Interested individuals can apply online on the county’s website, and the deadline to apply is February 16th.