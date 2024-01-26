County non-profits are gearing up for the 2024 Roadside Cleanup on February 1st.

According to the county, the event offers a chance for local non-profit organizations the chance to raise funds while contributing to the cleanup of roadsides, ditches, and hamlets across the county.

Last year, the county says crews cleaned over 350 kilometres of ditches and raised $60,000 for non-profit organizations, and officials say they are looking to beat the record this year.

The county has distributed a list of preparation steps for participants to take. Participants are asked to complete an online checklist two weeks before, report to the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management to pick up supplies like high-visibility vests, gloves, and bags up to 48 hours before the cleanup, complete an online checklist, upload photos, and return supplies on cleanup day.

In total, 50 zones are available for cleanup, ranging between 1.6 and 20.5 kilometres in size, and around a $200 payout per kilometre cleaned for teams.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the county’s website which features an interactive zone map, and sign-up tools for teams.