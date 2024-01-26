The County of Grande Prairie has announced the winners of the 2024 Farm Family of the Year.

The county says Darren and his wife Sherene Hawkes took home the award thanks to their hard work, spirit, and dedication to agriculture in their community.

The husband and wife duo keep 290 head of cattle on their farm near Sexsmith, and say they are “humbled and grateful” to be recognized at such a high level, and Sherene says the award is meaningful as the farm has seen multiple generations take the helm.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized and to show others the hard work and teamwork behind our family generational farm,” she says. “We both work on the farm, so it truly is a collective effort that unites our family, made possible by the tremendous support from our parents and extended family.”

Both Darren and Sherene’s parents played important roles in collaboration with each other to shape the family farm into what it is today by contributing their expertise and support to their children.

The Hawkes’ have been involved in their community through numerous community service endeavors such as coaching junior rodeo and volunteering at the Teepee Creek Stampede.

The award will officially be presented at a banquet during the Peace Country Classic Agri-Show on March 8th.